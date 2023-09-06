Listen Live
Radio One Career Fair At Martin University

Career Fair 2023 at Martin University with Radio One
  • Date/time: Sep 20, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Martin University
  • Address: 2186 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46218

Join Radio One, Martin University, & 93.1 WIBC on Wednesday, September 20th from 10am to 4pm  for the Radio One and Martin University Career Fair.

Get your foot in the door, have your resume reviewed by HR professionals, AND get a free headshot!

