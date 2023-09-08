Join Us At The WIBC Radiothon 2023 With The Salvation Army

For 28 years, the WIBC Radiothon for The Salvation Army has been a holiday tradition in Central Indiana. The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraising event of the year is back Friday, December 8, 2023 and runs through Saturday, December 9, 2023, with a record goal and big plans for the 36-hour live broadcast from Sullivan Hardware and Gardens at 6955 N. Keystone Avenue.

In response to increased need in the community, a new goal has been set to raise $415,000 to fund vital programs in Central Indiana that help families, individuals, and children in need.

The live broadcast will be hosted by popular 93.1 WIBC on-air personalities, including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, Matt Bair, Jason Hammer, Nigel Laskowski, Rob Kendall, and Casey Daniels. WIBC Radiothon Executive Producer Mel McMahon is back and will join hosts on air throughout the entire broadcast.

The WIBC Radiothon kicks off at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 8 and wraps up at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. Throughout the live broadcast, listeners will get to hear from the people closest to The Salvation Army’s services in Central Indiana, including staff, pastors, clients, volunteers, and donors to the organization. Live music will also play a big part in the broadcast on Saturday as local performers help to put listeners and shoppers at Sullivan Hardware and Gardens in a Christmas spirit.

For the last 28 years, WIBC listeners have helped raise nearly $4.6 million for local programs and services! The money raised helps The Salvation Army serve kids in need in Central Indiana. Because of your support, kids can take dance lessons, music lessons, participate in art programs, get help with homework, won’t go hungry, know they have a safe place to sleep, get toys at Christmas, and more.