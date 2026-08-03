Join Terri Stacy and Crew LIVE from the ADAI Dairy Bar

Join Terri Stacy and the First Day crew LIVE from the American Dairy Association of Indiana DAIRY BAR at the Indiana State Fair this Sunday as they chat with cheese sculpture artists and sample this year’s featured treats like the Blue Raspberry milkshake and Bill Dill grilled cheese. Don’t miss the LIVE show from 11-1 at the Dairy Bar this Sunday!