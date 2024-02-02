Home & Garden at the Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show

- Date/time: Feb 10, 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Grand Park Events Center
Join Pat and Denny from 9am – 1pm at the Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show on Saturday February 10th!
Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show Details:
Location: Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, IN
Dates: February 9-11, 2024 Hours: Friday & Saturday 10a-7p | Sunday 10a-4p
Tickets: $10 at the door | $5 if purchased online in advance FREE for kids 12 & under
Parking: FREE
Website: SuburbanIndyShows.com
