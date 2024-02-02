Home & Garden at the Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show

Join Pat and Denny from 9am – 1pm at the Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show on Saturday February 10th!

Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show Details:

Location: Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, IN

Dates: February 9-11, 2024 Hours: Friday & Saturday 10a-7p | Sunday 10a-4p

Tickets: $10 at the door | $5 if purchased online in advance FREE for kids 12 & under

Parking: FREE