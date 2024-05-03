Listen Live
Home & Garden At Miss M’s

Miss M's Home & Garden Presented by Home & Garden
  • Date/time: May 18, 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Miss M's
  • Address: 4415 North State Road 135 Bargersville, IN 46131
Join Pat, Denny, & the rest of the gang from 9am – 1pm at Miss M’s on Saturday May 18th!

Who Miss M’s is:

Miss M’s Home and Garden is the newest addition of the retail division of Sundown Gardens based in Westfield, Indiana.

We are the newest Garden Center in Johnson County. Some products we will carry are show stopping annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, house plants, pottery, patio furniture, and interior decor. As a new business in Bargersville, we are excited to expand and grow with the community.

We can’t wait to make your home and garden beautiful.

Let’s get to planting.

