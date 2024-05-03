Home & Garden At Miss M’s

Miss M’s Home and Garden is the newest addition of the retail division of Sundown Gardens based in Westfield, Indiana.

We are the newest Garden Center in Johnson County. Some products we will carry are show stopping annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, house plants, pottery, patio furniture, and interior decor. As a new business in Bargersville, we are excited to expand and grow with the community.

We can’t wait to make your home and garden beautiful.

Let’s get to planting.