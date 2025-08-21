Listen Live
Home & Garden at Anderson Speedway

WIBC Home & Garden Remote
  • Date/time: Aug 30, 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Anderson Speedway
  • Address: 1311 Martin Luther King Blvd, Anderson, IN

 

Join Pat & Denny for the Home & Garden Show LIVE from 9am-1pm on Saturday in Anderson at Anderson Speedway as they preview Saturday night’s ➡ Night of Thrills!

Get Thrilled to the max with figure 8 racing, Prairie Farms trailer races, and more!

