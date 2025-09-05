Listen Live
H&N LIVE: Suburban Home & Outdoor Living Show

Suburban Indy | Fall Home Show | Sept 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 19, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Grand Park Events Center
  • Address: 19000 Grand Park Boulevard, Westfield

Don’t miss Suburban Indy’s 2025 Fall Home & Outdoor Living Show! 🏠

Happening Friday, September 19th through Sunday, September 21st at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, the Home & Outdoor Living Show was designed to connect Suburban Indy homeowners with local businesses to discuss your landscape, home improvement and home renovation needs.

⭐ Catch Hammer & Nigel there Friday, September 19th as they broadcast LIVE from 3PM-7PM and explore the over 200 vendors, shopping opportunities and home displays that will be there! ⭐

Special features this year include hot tubs and custom golf cart displays, daily smokeless fire pit giveaways, and Market Money giveaways that you can spend like cash as the show! PLUS—the new Dragon Training Academy experience joining the Kids’ Day lineup on Sunday! 🐉

For more details and information visit the Suburban Indy website ➤ https://suburbanindyshows.com/fall/

