Hammer & Nigel with Attorney General Live Broadcast from Indiana State Fair

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is helping Hoosiers find forgotten money at the Indiana State Fair! Visit the Mercantile Building to search IndianaUnclaimed.org for old paychecks, refunds, bank accounts, and more.

Over $70 million has been returned this year, with $1 billion still waiting to be claimed. Plus, meet Hammer and Nigel from WIBC, on-site 3 to 6 p.m.!