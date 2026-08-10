- Date/time: Aug 14, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Mercantile Building at Indiana State Fair
- Address: 38 E 38th St, Fairgrounds, IN
Hammer & Nigel with Attorney General Live Broadcast from Indiana State Fair
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is helping Hoosiers find forgotten money at the Indiana State Fair! Visit the Mercantile Building to search IndianaUnclaimed.org for old paychecks, refunds, bank accounts, and more.
Over $70 million has been returned this year, with $1 billion still waiting to be claimed. Plus, meet Hammer and Nigel from WIBC, on-site 3 to 6 p.m.!
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