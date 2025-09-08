Get Tickets: Trans Siberian Orchestra – December 4th

- Date/time: Dec 4, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Indianapolis this December for ONE NIGHT ONLY!
The Ghosts of Christmas Eve show will be live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 4th!
Tickets go On Sale to the public on Friday, September 12th at 10am!
For full tour schedule and Pre-sale ticket info visit www.trans-siberian.com.
