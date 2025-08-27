Get Tickets: Kansas

- Date/time: Oct 10, 7:30pm to 9:30pm
- Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Get tickets for Kansas at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on October 10th, 2025 at 7:30PM!
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash