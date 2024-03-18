Listen Live
Back To Events

Get Tickets: Celtic Thunder

Add to Calendar
Static_Outdoor-ConcertVision_1920x1080_CelticThunder_2024_Regional
  • Date/time: Oct 10, 7:30pm to 9:30pm
  • Venue: Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

Get tickets to see Celtic Thunder at the Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre on October 10th!

Get Tickets For an Event

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close