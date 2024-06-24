Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest returns for its second year featuring an expanded street festival and 20-minute fireworks show! The street festival begins at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks, ice cream stands, beverages, and a kids zone on St Clair Street and American Legion Mall.

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s festival stage on North Street will feature live musical performances in addition to pre-event interviews and programming from Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana. The eight-piece pop, R&B, dance band Living Proof is set to headline alongside Pavel & Direct Contact, drawing from Latin-jazz and salsa influences.