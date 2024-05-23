Listen Live
Local

State Police K-9 Tora Retires

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of ISP K-9 Officer Tora

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

PENDLETON, Ind. — A State Police K-9 who has been on the job since 2017 is now retired.

Officers say Tora worked with Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff to become a dual-purpose K-9 for the Pendleton District. This means she and her handler were certified in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, and other categories.

Image of ISP K-9 Officer Tora

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

The now-9-year-old Belgian Malinois participated in hundreds of narcotics searches and arrests, school and community demonstrations, and more during her career. Continue reading for a list of her accomplishments.

As Tora “never missed” a day of work in seven years, ISP says she will spend the rest of her days with the Ratliff family, “chasing balls instead of bad guys.”

Tora’s Career Efforts:

  • 705 Narcotics Searches
  • 288 Narcotics Arrests
  • 31 Pounds of Methamphetamine
  • 172 Pounds of Marijuana
  • 10 Pounds of Heroin
  • 1 Pound of Fentanyl
  • $18,000 United States Currency
  • 139 Other Criminal Arrests
  • 32 Tracks
  • 52 Building Searches
  • 35 Area Searches
  • 233 Perimeter Security Details
  • 82 Warrant Services

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Front view of an Earthmover on brownfield.
Donnie Burgess

City of Kokomo Begins Housing Development Project

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Will Storms Dampen the 108th Indianapolis 500?

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Ryan Hedrick

Former Indiana Beauty Queen Charged in Drug Trafficking Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close