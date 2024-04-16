Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeached

WASHINGTON — The House has delivered its articles of impeachment against the Homeland Security secretary to the Senate.
In February, Alejandro Mayorkas became the first Cabinet official to be impeached over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. All 100 senators will be sworn in Wednesday for a trial that isn’t expected to last long.
Democrats are expected to vote to either table or dismiss the matter.
The Department of Homeland security has called the impeachment unconstitutional.
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy
-
One Person Dead Following Plane Crash in Tippecanoe County
-
Pro-Palestine "Economic Blockade" Still On After Iran's Attack on Israel
-
Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville