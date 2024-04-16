Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeached

WASHINGTON — The House has delivered its articles of impeachment against the Homeland Security secretary to the Senate.

In February, Alejandro Mayorkas became the first Cabinet official to be impeached over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. All 100 senators will be sworn in Wednesday for a trial that isn’t expected to last long.

Democrats are expected to vote to either table or dismiss the matter.

The Department of Homeland security has called the impeachment unconstitutional.