IU Grad Workers to Go on Three Day Strike

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition (IGWC) has approved a motion for a three-day strike after vote Monday. During a general meeting Monday, the IGWC agreed to vote on the strike which was approved of by nearly 93% of its 1,3000 members.

Graduate workers at IU submitted 1,300 union cards and a letter to IU President Pamela Whitten, asking for a union election last January. Members would also like to negotiate for better play that better reflects the cost of living. The IGWC said they did not get a response from Whitten, which is why they plan to strike for three days, starting April 17th.

The IGWC is asking for 10-month graduate workers to make a minimum of $27,973 and for 12-month graduate workers to be paid $33,568.