IU Grad Workers to Go on Three Day Strike

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition (IGWC) has approved a motion for a three-day strike after vote Monday. During a general meeting Monday, the IGWC agreed to vote on the strike which was approved of by nearly 93% of its 1,3000 members.
Graduate workers at IU submitted 1,300 union cards and a letter to IU President Pamela Whitten, asking for a union election last January. Members would also like to negotiate for better play that better reflects the cost of living. The IGWC said they did not get a response from Whitten, which is why they plan to strike for three days, starting April 17th.
The IGWC is asking for 10-month graduate workers to make a minimum of $27,973 and for 12-month graduate workers to be paid $33,568.
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy
-
One Person Dead Following Plane Crash in Tippecanoe County
-
Pro-Palestine "Economic Blockade" Still On After Iran's Attack on Israel
-
Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville