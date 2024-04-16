Listen Live
Local

Indiana National Guardsman Involved in Shooting at the Southern Border

Indiana National Guard Involved in Shooting at the Southern Border

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Indiana National Guard logo.

Source: (Logo provided by the Indiana National Guard.)

EL PASO, Tex — An Indiana National Guard member was involved in a shooting at the southern border Sunday but details are scant while an investigation continues.

According to a NewsNation report, the guardsman saw an individual stabbing a fellow migrant along the river’s edge in El Paso, which is on U.S. soil. The soldier shot at the individual, who ran back into Mexico. It is unclear whether they were struck by the shot.

The Border Report added, an El Paso Fire and Rescue crew responded a short time later and treated the migrants for what they described as “non-life threatening superficial wounds.”

Fifty Indiana National Guard soldiers left for Texas after Easter and are set for a 10-month deployment to reinforce the state of Texas’s effort to close off the U.S.-Mexico border.

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee
Producer Karl

Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Sheriff’s Deputy In Hendricks County Killed Responding To Overnight Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close