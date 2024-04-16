Listen Live
Two Men Killed, Another Hurt In Triple Shooting On The East Side

Published on April 16, 2024

Indy Police outside east side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men died and one was injured in a shooting that police say happened at an east side apartment with children inside.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not identify the two men who died. Officers were called to the Rolland Manor Apartments near 20th Street and Ritter Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found three men suffering gunshot wounds. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe a woman was also involved in the incident, and two children might have been inside the home when the shooting happened. Both kids were said to be safe.

Investigators also say they think the shooting was the result of a disturbance or fight. They did not give any information on potential suspects.

