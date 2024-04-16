Listen Live
Politics

Trump can’t find a jury

And Tony Katz tries to find a way to describe the charges against Trump for parents with kids in their cars

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP

Former US President Donald Trump, with lawyer Todd Blanche (L), attends the second day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 16, 2024. Trump said April 15, 2024 that he has a “real problem” with the judge handling his New York criminal case — and that he should be on the campaign trail instead of in court. “We’re not going to be given a fair trial,” Trump told reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom after jury selection ended for the day in his “hush money” trial, one of four separate criminal cases he faces. (Photo by Mark Peterson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARK PETERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurors started being sworn in in the afternoon, beginning with a panel of 96 people. More than half of prospective jurors in that first group were excused, though, after saying they could not be fair and impartial. ~ NewsNation

Full discussion on the player above.

Due to the nature of the charges being thrown at the former president, Tony Katz did his best to describe the case in a “family friendly way”

Rated G Focused Stock Photo

Source: Jackson Roberts / Getty

Catch the Rundown from today’s show here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  

Catch the show in its entirety here:  

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee
Producer Karl

Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Sheriff’s Deputy In Hendricks County Killed Responding To Overnight Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close