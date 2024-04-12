Listen Live
Local

$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A $100,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was bought during Wednesday’s drawing in Indianapolis.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Madhar Petroleum, which is at 7130 Southeastern Avenue in Indianapolis. The entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

There was also a Power Play of 2X.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24, and 36 with a Powerball of 15.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday April 13 is $46 million.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Meijer Grocery Store Noblesville
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State
Kurt Darling

Matthew Graves Ready For Tall Task Of Sustaining Indiana State’s Success

Palestine Protest
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close