$100,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–A $100,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was bought during Wednesday’s drawing in Indianapolis.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Madhar Petroleum, which is at 7130 Southeastern Avenue in Indianapolis. The entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

There was also a Power Play of 2X.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24, and 36 with a Powerball of 15.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday April 13 is $46 million.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.