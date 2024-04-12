Listen Live
Local

Richard Allen’s Lawyers Push For Possible Confession To Be Suppressed

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Delphi murder case update

Source: WISH-TV / WISH TV

DELPHI, Ind. — Defense attorneys in the Delphi murders case are asking certain statements to be suppressed from trial.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

His attorneys are asking the special judge in the case not to allow the jury to hear possible statements in which Allen, while being kept at the Westville state prison, is said to have confessed to the murders.

They claim Allen made those statements while “in a state of psychosis” because of the “harsh conditions” they say he was being kept in. Allen’s attorneys said he was kept on “suicide watch” during a good portion of his stay at Westville and that he was exposed to “some of the harshest conditions that even the most heinous of convicted offenders have not endured.”

Judge Fran Gull has maintained some level of skepticism behind those claims.

According to Allen’s lawyers, they say he made statements to another inmate at Westville that he molested the two girls before shooting them to death. They point out that they were not killed by gunshots according to the autopsy report. Therefore they want these statements, if in fact they were made by Allen, to be kept out of the evidence pool for the case.

Allen is set to stand trial in May.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Delphi murder case update
Kurt Darling

Richard Allen’s Lawyers Push For Possible Confession To Be Suppressed

The outside of a Meijer grocery store.
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

Suzanne Crouch
Ryan Hedrick

Crouch: Indiana Can Cut Taxes Without Revenue Loss

Kieth Cole Mugshot
WISH-TV

Lawrence Man Sentenced to 63 Years for Fatally Shooting Driver at Traffic Light

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close