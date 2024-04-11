Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are hosting a Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2024 WNBA draft. The Fever have the Number 1 pick for the second year in a row.

The party will begin in the Bicentennial Unity Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15th. Doors will open to enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse around 6:30, with the Draft live-stream beginning at 7:30.

Tickets are free and available now at ticketmaster.com. Parking inside of the Virginia Avenue Garage across of Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be free as well.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is taking place in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This year’s draft consists of three rounds. The Fever currently have one pick per round, selecting 1st, 15th, and 27th overall.

Tickets for Fever home games will also go on sale April 15th, starting at 4:00 p.m.