Listen Live
Local

Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA All-Star Weekend

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are hosting a Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2024 WNBA draft. The Fever have the Number 1 pick for the second year in a row.

The party will begin in the Bicentennial Unity Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15th. Doors will open to enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse around 6:30, with the Draft live-stream beginning at 7:30.

Tickets are free and available now at ticketmaster.com. Parking inside of the Virginia Avenue Garage across of Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be free as well.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is taking place in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This year’s draft consists of three rounds. The Fever currently have one pick per round, selecting 1st, 15th, and 27th overall.

Tickets for Fever home games will also go on sale April 15th, starting at 4:00 p.m.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NBA All-Star Weekend
Sam Fritz

Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

US-TRIAL-OJ SIMPSON
24/7 News Source

OJ Simpson Dead At 76

US-LIFESTYLE-WEAPONS-LAW
Producer Karl

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close