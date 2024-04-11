Celebrate German Heritage and Beer at the St. Benno Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — If you enjoy German heritage and beer, the Athenaeum Foundation in Indy is hosting the perfect event for you this weekend.
The upcoming St. Benno Fest will kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. on East Michigan Street. Craig Mince, Executive Director of the Athenaeum Foundation, says the long-running festival celebrates the “Spring harvest that brings…Spring beers.”
Here, you can learn more about St. Benno, the patron saint of Munich who was known for brewing beer. In addition to beer, you can also enjoy food, music, and more.
Get tickets and learn more here.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy
-
Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool
-
IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis
-
The History of April Fools' Day
-
Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis
-
Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust