The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

It's very obvious that the hatred is because she's white

Published on April 8, 2024

Tony Katz:

You’re talking about the all time leading scorer for women… and you’re like “no one care’s about woman’s basketball.” I would normally agree with you, except Caitlin Clark got people to watch. It was for the game against LSU, it was 12.3 million people who watched… then it was over 14 million (for the next game)… crazy numbers. They’re massive… and it shouldn’t be denied, and yet you have people like Lynette Woodward… coming out with some crazy quotes.

Which begs the other question, why are so many women hard on other women? Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

