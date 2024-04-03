Listen Live
Local

“Priceless” Adoption Event Celebrates Upcoming Eclipse

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: brown pitbull

FISHERS, Ind. — In honor of the upcoming total solar eclipse (and a classic Bonnie Tyler song), the Humane Society for Hamilton County will be hosting the Total Eclipse of the Heart adoption event.

At this “priceless” event, you can add a furry friend to your family by donating an amount of your choice, instead of paying an adoption fee.

You can also get preventative medications for your new pet, gift certificates, food, and more when you adopt. Eligible pets will already be vaccinated, fixed, and microchipped.

Lily Darling, Community Engagement Manager for HSHC, says the upcoming eclipse is a “huge moment,” so the shelter wants to “capitalize” on it in order to get animals in need the help and loving homes they need.

Image of Adoptable Dog Love

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services / IACS

If you are planning to adopt, you will need to bring all family members who live in your home, your apartment’s or rental home’s pet policy, and your ID. To adopt a dog, bring any other dogs you already own.

You can fill out an application in advance here.

The event will be held Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the facility on Hague Road. Learn more (and see a music video featuring some adoptable pets!) here.

Not ready to adopt? You can still help the shelter by donating, volunteering, or fostering animals. Find service opportunities here.

Source: brown and black dog

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Producer Karl

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close