“Priceless” Adoption Event Celebrates Upcoming Eclipse

FISHERS, Ind. — In honor of the upcoming total solar eclipse (and a classic Bonnie Tyler song), the Humane Society for Hamilton County will be hosting the Total Eclipse of the Heart adoption event.

At this “priceless” event, you can add a furry friend to your family by donating an amount of your choice, instead of paying an adoption fee.

You can also get preventative medications for your new pet, gift certificates, food, and more when you adopt. Eligible pets will already be vaccinated, fixed, and microchipped.

Lily Darling, Community Engagement Manager for HSHC, says the upcoming eclipse is a “huge moment,” so the shelter wants to “capitalize” on it in order to get animals in need the help and loving homes they need.

If you are planning to adopt, you will need to bring all family members who live in your home, your apartment’s or rental home’s pet policy, and your ID. To adopt a dog, bring any other dogs you already own.

You can fill out an application in advance here.

The event will be held Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the facility on Hague Road. Learn more (and see a music video featuring some adoptable pets!) here.

Not ready to adopt? You can still help the shelter by donating, volunteering, or fostering animals. Find service opportunities here.