This Year’s 500 Festival Theme Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — Event planners recently announced that this year’s 500 Festival theme will be “Iconic Moments in Indy.”

The festival helps you gear up for the famous Indy 500 race, with most activities hosted during the month of May. This year’s iteration will highlight the city as an event destination and a place of historical importance.

President and CEO of the 500 Festival, Bob Bryant, says, “We are proud to honor all that Indianapolis has accomplished and will continue to accomplish in the future as a vibrant city and community.”

Learn more about the upcoming 500 Festival at 500Festival.com. The 2024 running of the Indy 500 will be held Sunday, May 26th.