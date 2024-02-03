Listen Live
Local News

This Year’s 500 Festival Theme Announced

Published on February 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

500 festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Event planners recently announced that this year’s 500 Festival theme will be “Iconic Moments in Indy.”

The festival helps you gear up for the famous Indy 500 race, with most activities hosted during the month of May. This year’s iteration will highlight the city as an event destination and a place of historical importance.

President and CEO of the 500 Festival, Bob Bryant, says, “We are proud to honor all that Indianapolis has accomplished and will continue to accomplish in the future as a vibrant city and community.”

Learn more about the upcoming 500 Festival at 500Festival.com. The 2024 running of the Indy 500 will be held Sunday, May 26th.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local Culture Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close