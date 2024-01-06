Pacers Rout Hawks, Set Franchise Record for Assists

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Pacers had a franchise-record 50 assists when they dominated the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night 150-116.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who leads the NBA in assists, had 18 assists to go along with his 10 points and eight rebounds in just over 25 minutes. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 27 points. There were eight Pacer players who finished in double figures.

This is the second time the Pacers reach 150 points against the Hawks this season. They also beat Atlanta 157-152 on November 21.

Indiana shot 64% from the field while Atlanta shot 43%.

The Pacers host the Boston Celtics on Saturday and Monday nights.