Pacers Rout Hawks, Set Franchise Record for Assists

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Pacers had a franchise-record 50 assists when they dominated the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night 150-116.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who leads the NBA in assists, had 18 assists to go along with his 10 points and eight rebounds in just over 25 minutes. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 27 points. There were eight Pacer players who finished in double figures.
This is the second time the Pacers reach 150 points against the Hawks this season. They also beat Atlanta 157-152 on November 21.
Indiana shot 64% from the field while Atlanta shot 43%.
The Pacers host the Boston Celtics on Saturday and Monday nights.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County