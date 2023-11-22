Listen Live
“A Christmas Carol” Returns to the IRT

Published on November 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Repertory Theatre is once again presenting Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and you are encouraged to experience what has become part of a tradition for many Hoosier families.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of a miserly old man with a harsh view of the world. But, in one night, he is visited by spirits who teach him the true meaning of Christmas and change his life forevermore.

This year’s production sees the return of actors like Rob Johansen, Jennifer Johansen, and Ryan Artzberger, with Rob Johansen returning to the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Priscilla Lindsay is directing for the 13th time. She says, “I want to see a world in which the hearts of the prosperous and powerful open freely towards the poor and powerless.”

Performances will run through Christmas Eve. Get tickets and learn more here.

If needed, you and your family members can attend a sensory friendly showing on Dec. 2, or a running with sign language and audio services on Dec. 3. The theatre can also provide accommodations for other days.

