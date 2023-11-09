Alanis Morissette and Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Shows In Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — Two acts were announced for the Ruoff Music Center on Tuesday. Alanis Morisette will be stopping by Noblesville on Saturday, July 27th. Two weeks later the band Thirty Seconds To Mars, lead by front-man Jared Leto, will perform live at Ruoff on Friday, August 9th.

Seven-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette is embarking on “The Triple Moon Tour” which will include 31 shows in North America. She will be joined by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & the Blackhearts as well as Morgan Wade for her opening acts.

Morissette released a new Christmas single on November 3rd, a cover of the Wham! hit “Last Christmas.” This song will be featured on an upcoming EP for the holiday season that features Morissette’s previous Christmas covers including “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” and “Little Drummer Boy.”

Tickets are officially on sale Friday, November 17th at 10a.m. Citi card members will have pre-sale access beginning on November 14th.

Thirty Seconds To Mars will also be coming to Indiana as a part of their “Seasons 2024 World Tour” which will span Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. This is the bands first headline tour in over 5 years.

Lead singer Jared Leto was filmed climbing the Empire State Building as a part of the tours announcement.

The band will be joined by AFI as well as Poppy and Kenny Hoopla for their North American dates. Tickets are on sale to the public on November 17th, beginning at 10a.m. as well.