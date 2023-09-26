Joe Biden is Headed to the Picket Lines Thanks to Trump

Former President Donald Trump made his plans known to appear in Detroit for the UAW strike, now President Biden has to make an appearance.

“Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create,” Biden announced Friday on X (Twitter). “It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.”

The UAW endorsed President Biden’s campaign in 2020. The people who make up this union are a key part of Biden’s voter base. They have yet to endorse him again for the 2024 election.

according to Politico, Trump’s announcement worried Democrats close to the White House. They believe it would have been bad optics if Trump was to visit the protestors before President Biden did. So, they are putting the old man on a plane to Detroit. He’ll be there on Tuesday, just a day before Trump arrives.

A democratic strategist spoke on the impromptu trip by the president saying, it is equally bad if it looks like Biden is “just going because of Trump.” That is exactly how it appears.

The former president agrees, posting on Truth Social that “Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them.”

It is painfully obvious that Biden is only doing this because Trump is. Biden does not care about the workers. He just wants the endorsement from the UAW. He has been focusing in on labor unions for his re-election campaign as he has repeatedly touted himself as the “most pro-union president in American history.”

He has no care for the actual workers. He just does not want to lose the UAW endorsement to Trump.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on Trump and Biden’s appearances in Detroit, click the link below.