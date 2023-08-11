Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail

FRANKLIN, Ind.— A transgender man accused of sexually abusing children while employed at a Greenwood therapy center was found dead in his jail cell Friday morning.

The inmate has been identified as 31-year-old Leomeir V. Kennedy of Vancouver, Washington. He was unconscious just after 9:30. Medical personnel said they used CPR to try and revive Kennedy, but he died. Kennedy was dealing with cardiac arrest.

An autopsy and toxicology test are coming soon.

“A preliminary investigation has found no indication of foul play,” said Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt in a news release Friday.

Back in April, Kennedy was charged with child molestation and possession of child pornography. Police say Kennedy confessed to them that he admitted to molesting three children while employed at the Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center in Greenwood.

A mother of one of the victims filed a lawsuit against Kennedy and the therapy center.

Court documents say Kennedy took the job because “it was a ‘victim pool'” and because “he felt he could really help children with autism grow.” Kennedy also claims that he had been sexually abused as a child which he said influenced the “shadows” and “dark snakes” inside of him.