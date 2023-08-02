Listen Live
Capitol Police Say Buildings Have Been Cleared After Reports of Possible Shooter

Published on August 2, 2023

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Source: (Photo by Marek Slusarczyk/Thinkstock.)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol police now say they have cleared the buildings in the area of the Capitol building after receiving a report of a possible active shooter.

U.S. Capitol Police said they received a “concerning 911 call” earlier this afternoon that prompted the investigation around the Senate Office Building.

Police say they’re looking for a heavyset, Hispanic male wearing body armor.

