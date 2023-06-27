Indianapolis ranks among the top affordable housing markets for Gen Z

Indianapolis is emerging as one of the most accessible housing markets in the nation for young people. This is due in part to relative affordability. A recent report from LendingTree reveals that Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, accounted for over 20% of mortgage requests in Indianapolis last year.

This statistic places the city alongside a select few markets, including Salt Lake City, Oklahoma City, Birmingham, Cincinnati, and Louisville where young buyers displayed similar levels of interest in homeownership.

Historically unaffordable cities like San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles saw Gen Z accounting for less than 10% of mortgage requests. However, Indianapolis offers a more feasible option. Although housing costs in the city are rising, they remain more affordable than in many other major cities.

Housing Markets for First time Home Buyers:

Nationwide, the share of first-time buyers has reached a record low due to ongoing inventory shortages and affordability concerns. Additionally, potential buyers are waiting longer to enter the market, as the median age of first-time buyers has risen from 33 to 36. These factors have led to a general perception that now is the worst time to purchase a house.

When comparing Gen Z to previous generations, some positive trends emerge. According to Redfin data, 30% of 25-year-olds owned their homes in 2022, compared to 28% for millennials at the same age. While housing affordability challenges persist, Indianapolis offers a more favorable starting point for first-time buyers. This allows them to enter the market more easily compared to other cities.

It is important to acknowledge the broader economic factors impacting housing affordability nationwide. These factors include high home prices, rent, interest rates, and slow construction. All in all, Indianapolis stands out as a city where young buyers have a lower barrier to entry. This enables them to achieve their homeownership dreams more readily.