Man Sets Fire in Jail Lobby

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 26-year-old Hoosier man may soon spend more time in jail than he intended, after setting a fire in a northwestern Indiana jail lobby.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The man was arrested in Illinois Friday.

A witness says he went on a political rant before he started the fire with the help of some gasoline. Apparently, he mentioned “the current and previous governors of Indiana and President Joe Biden.”

The fire likely caused between $6,500 and $8,500 in damages.