Man Sets Fire in Jail Lobby

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 26-year-old Hoosier man may soon spend more time in jail than he intended, after setting a fire in a northwestern Indiana jail lobby.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. The man was arrested in Illinois Friday.
A witness says he went on a political rant before he started the fire with the help of some gasoline. Apparently, he mentioned “the current and previous governors of Indiana and President Joe Biden.”
The fire likely caused between $6,500 and $8,500 in damages.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Female Drivers in the Indy 500
-
Whiteland Student's Cause of Death Revealed
-
Dylan Mulvaney is Deeply Confused
-
Nebraska State Senator Loses her Mind
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday
-
Ferrucci: Green-White-Checker Rule Might Be Dangerous At Indy