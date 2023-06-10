Listen Live
Local News

Man Sets Fire in Jail Lobby

Published on June 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fire extinguisherbin production room of factory

Source: Rifky Rachman Safri / Getty

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 26-year-old Hoosier man may soon spend more time in jail than he intended, after setting a fire in a northwestern Indiana jail lobby.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.  The man was arrested in Illinois Friday.

A witness says he went on a political rant before he started the fire with the help of some gasoline.  Apparently, he mentioned “the current and previous governors of Indiana and President Joe Biden.”

The fire likely caused between $6,500 and $8,500 in damages.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close