Trump Indicted on 7 Charges in Classified Documents Case

A federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump on seven criminal related to a U.S. Justice Department case focusing on documents that were removed from the White House and discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last year. This makes him the first former U.S. president to face federal charges.

Trump said Thursday night that his attorneys were informed that he’s been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified documents. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the indictment, with one adding that the former president has received a summons to appear in U.S. district court on June 13.

Following the indictment, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to comment on the matter.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he said.

Trump added that he was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. In a video he released later on Truth social, he declared: “I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person.”

The charges against Trump include willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and a conspiracy to obstruct justice.