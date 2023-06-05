Three People Injured In Shooting at Lawrence Community Park

LAWRENCE, Ind.–Three people were shot at a park in Lawrence Sunday night, but they all survived.

The Lawrence Police Department says it happened at the Lawrence Community Park on Franklin Drive, which isn’t far from the intersection of East 46th street and Shadeland Avenue. They’re not sure what caused it, but they do know that there was a large gathering of people there before shots were fired.

Two people were grazed by bullets. Another woman was shot in the leg. All of them are expected to be okay.

Gary Woodruff, media relations chief with the Lawrence Department, calls this shooting “disturbing.”

“We’re going to be paying a lot more attention to the parks. Our public parks are places for families to come and enjoy themselves. It’s typically very safe here (Lawrence Community Park) and we’re going to make sure it stays that way. Somebody out there knows what happened. Our detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information that could be helpful needs to share that information with Crimestoppers,” said Woodruff.

You can reach Crimestoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS. You can also call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.