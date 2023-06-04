Man Badly Hurt in Fort Wayne Moped Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–A man in Fort Wayne is badly hurt because police say he crashed while on a moped Saturday afternoon.
Just after 2:30, Fort Wayne Police say they discovered that the crash with the moped happened near the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive. Investigators say the man crashed into a pole. They think something may have caused him to lose control of the moped before he hit the pole.
He was rushed to a hospital and is recovering.
There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash.
-
Supreme Court Refuses to Block Assault Weapon Bans
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Nebraska State Senator Loses her Mind
-
Female Drivers in the Indy 500
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Whiteland Student's Cause of Death Revealed
-
Dylan Mulvaney is Deeply Confused
-
Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy's Northeast Side