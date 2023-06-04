Listen Live
Man Badly Hurt in Fort Wayne Moped Crash

Published on June 3, 2023

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–A man in Fort Wayne is badly hurt because police say he crashed while on a moped Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2:30, Fort Wayne Police say they discovered that the crash with the moped happened near the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive. Investigators say the man crashed into a pole. They think something may have caused him to lose control of the moped before he hit the pole.

He was rushed to a hospital and is recovering.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash.

