Man Badly Hurt in Fort Wayne Moped Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–A man in Fort Wayne is badly hurt because police say he crashed while on a moped Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2:30, Fort Wayne Police say they discovered that the crash with the moped happened near the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive. Investigators say the man crashed into a pole. They think something may have caused him to lose control of the moped before he hit the pole.

He was rushed to a hospital and is recovering.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash.