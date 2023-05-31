Greenwood Christian Academy Teacher Wins Free Pizza for a Year from Lou Malnati’s

GREENWOOD, Ind.-A teacher from Greenwood was awarded free pizza for a year from Lou Malnati’s this week. It’s part of their campaign to celebrate top-notch teachers in central Indiana.

The “Free Pizza for a Year” award went to Mariah VanDenburgh from Greenwood Christian Academy. She teaches 4th grade. The students who nominated her said she goes above and beyond to make school fun for them. VanDenburgh hosted class elections, talent shows, and friendly competitions to help students learn.

Lou Malnati’s also partnered with Teachers’ Treasures for this, donating $1 for each nomination to the nonprofit organization that obtains and distributes school supplies free to teachers of students in need.

Additional educators were selected to receive a $50 gift basket and free personal deep dish pizza coupons for students, including:

-Amy Chudyk from Pleasant Grove Elementary, Center Grove Community School Corporation

-Kenneth Dollaske from Noblesville High School, Noblesville Schools

-Lance Garvin from Pike High School, MSD of Pike Township

-Jeanine Ritter from St. Pius X Catholic School, Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Lou Malnati’s has five locations in central Indiana.