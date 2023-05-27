Shaq No Longer Performing at the Snake Pit

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — You may know him as Shaq or DJ Diesel, but either way, Shaquille O’Neal will no longer be performing at this year’s Snake Pit.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway says the former NBA star had to cancel due to “scheduling complications driven by the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference Finals.” Fans had been hoping to see another side of Shaq, known as DJ Diesel, Sunday.

Instead, you may be able to catch a glimpse of his replacement, DJ Valentino Khan. On his DJ Diesel Twitter page, Shaq wrote, “My brother Valentino Khan will be stepping in for me… go extra hard with him..ill be back soon and make it up to you….”

The Snake Pit concert doors will open at 7 a.m. Sunday, with Valentino Khan taking the stage at 8:15 a.m. He will be followed by Jauz and Subtronics, before headliner Kaskade performs at 12:50 p.m. John Summit will close out the show.

