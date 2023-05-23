Listen Live
Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy’s Northeast Side

Published on May 23, 2023

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis late Monday night.

One person is in custody, but IMPD has not said what role that person played in the shooting.

It happened around 9:30 on Hawthorn Terrace, which is north of 62nd street and Binford Boulevard.

