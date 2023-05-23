Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis late Monday night.
One person is in custody, but IMPD has not said what role that person played in the shooting.
It happened around 9:30 on Hawthorn Terrace, which is north of 62nd street and Binford Boulevard.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Supreme Court Refuses to Block Assault Weapon Bans
-
Big Changes In Gate, Security Procedures At This Year's Indy 500
-
Senator John Fetterman's Transcripts have been Edited
-
Marion Co. Deputy Tamieka White Remembered
-
$50 to Park at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers is not Discrimination
-
3 Shootings Early Sunday Morning, Multiple Dead
-
Kendall And Casey