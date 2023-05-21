3 Shootings Early Sunday Morning, Multiple Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Overnight shootings from Saturday into early Sunday morning killed multiple people.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis off of Fall Creek Road.

IMPD says that the victim in that shooting was alive and awake and breathing.

Then almost an hour later, police were called to the far eastside to a shooting in a neighborhood by 38th and Franklin Streets.

A man was killed in that shooting, he died after getting to the hospital.

Police ask anyone who may have surviellance video of the area around 2:15 a.m., like on Ring doorbells, to come forward to police and have them look at it for the investigation.

IMPD then went to the westside of Indianapolis for a triple shooting at an apartment complex by Speedway.

They say outside the apartment a man was dead, then inside was a dead woman. Police later spoke with a third victim in the shooting, she is alive in the hospital.

IMPD believes that the man shot both victims, then died from shooting himself.