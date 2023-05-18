I-465 Closures Coming to Southwest Side of Indy In June and July

INDIANAPOLIS–There will soon be temporary closures on the southwest side of Indianapolis as part of the I-69 Finish Line Project.

INDOT says the eastbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70 from June 2 to June 21.

The detour for I-465 eastbound traffic will follow I-70 eastbound to I-65 southbound in the South Split. The following ramps will also be closed for the during closure:

I-70 east and westbound to I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 eastbound

Mann Road to I-465 eastbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 eastbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 eastbound

The westbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70 from July 7-July 29.

The detour for I-465 westbound traffic will follow I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split. The following ramps will be closed for the duration of the closure:

I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 westbound

INDOT says the southbound U.S. 31 (East Street) ramp to I-465 westbound that is currently closed will remain closed through late 2024.

The I-69 Finish Line is the sixth and final section of the Interstate 69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis. They believe the project will upgrade the existing State Road 37 to interstate standards between Martinsville and Indianapolis.