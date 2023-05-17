Listen Live
One Suspect Arrested, Another Released, In Shooting On Northwest Side

Published on May 17, 2023

Davon Porter Mugshot

Source: IMPD 

INDIANAPOLIS— One of the two suspects detained after a shooting at a park on the northwest side has been arrested.

Davon Porter, 19, is charged with attempted murder, say police.

The man he’s accused of shooting, who is in his early 20s, is stable at IU Health Methodist Hospital, says Capt. Mark McCardia with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD officers were sent to a report of a person shot at Bertha Ross Park, 3700 Clifton St., off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The officers found the man with gunshot wounds.

McCardia says a weapon was found with the suspects when they were found by police.

The suspects were taken to downtown police headquarters to talk with detectives. Investigators did not immediately know what had led to the shooting.

Amenities at the 15-acre park include a basketball court and a splash pad.

IndyParks facilities generally close at sundown, which was 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. Not many people were at the park when the shooting happened, McCardia says.

“It’s just absolutely crazy … a beautiful evening and people are shooting people in the park,” said McCardia.

A witness was cooperating with police, McCardia says.

