The Indianapolis Colts Schedule Release

The Indianapolis Colts had their schedule released on Thursday night. The preseason is set to begin on Saturday, August 12th.

The regular season will start on September 10th. They will open their season at home when they host divisional rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their season opens with several divisional games early. Four of their first six games are against teams in their division.

The Colts are not set to play in any primetime games this year. That is what happens when you go 4-12-1 the previous season.

On the positive side of things though, the schedule is not too tough. Based off of the Colts’ opponents win percentage from last year, they have the fourth easiest schedule in the NFL.

They avoid having to play many of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. They do not have to play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, or Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The only top-level quarterbacks they have to play this season are Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson.

The bodes well for the Colts and the number of games they could win this season. The betting lines in Las Vegas have the Colts set at 6.5 wins this year.

JMV from 107.5 The Fan joined Tony Katz today to discuss the Colts’ schedule. To hear their thoughts on the upcoming season, click the link below.