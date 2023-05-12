The Border After the Expiration of Title 42

Title 42 is officially done with, and the border has been hit with an all-out blitz. The only defense the United States has is Title 8.

Title 8 is all of the traditional border laws. It allows the government to impose steep penalties on migrants who cross the border illegally, including a minimum five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution, according to the secretary.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the border situation clear when he said, “I want to be very clear: our borders are not open. People who cross our border unlawfully and without a legal basis to remain will be promptly processed and removed.”

In other border news, the House of Representatives passed the Secure the Border Act. The bill would place new restriction on asylum seekers and include security measures that include building a border wall.

Title 42 has ended, and Republicans are working to improve the border crisis. Hopefully the Democrats will work with the Republicans, so things are improved.

Tony Katz has many thoughts. on the subject. To hear them, click the link below.