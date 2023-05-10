The Child Abuse Isn’t New – Attorneys for Brownsburg Special Needs Student File Tort Claim

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The attorneys for the special needs student in Brownsburg say this whole situation is part of a much bigger problem.

You may remember the story of a seven-year-old boy at Brown Elementary School who police say was forced to eat his own vomit by two school staffers on February 16th, all while three others stood back and watched, never reporting the situation.

Attorneys for the family, Catherine Michael and Tammy Meyer, say this doesn’t surprise them and isn’t anything new.

“Special education abuse is actually becoming far more common,” says Catherine Michael on WIBC’s Kendall and Casey show, “we’re talking about this case now, but Tammy and I have handled many cases where unfortunately, it’s not caught on camera.”

Brownsburg Police say they have surveillance video from the cafeteria, showing the entire incident.

“What we have been seeing is a trend of lack of enforcement of the special education laws in the state of Indiana,” Michael continues, “it has become harder and harder for families to advocate.”

Michael and Meyer claim school systems typically make lawsuit claims difficult for families to actually take to court, whether it be through dragging out hearings or allowing legal fees to pile up.

The attorneys have filed a tort claim, which is typically the first step towards a full-blown lawsuit, against the Brownsburg Community School Corporation.

Criminal charges have been filed against four former school staffers: Sara Seymour, Debra Kanipe, Julie Taylor and Kristen Mitchell, all of which were fired. Meghan King worked with Kids Count. She was also charged.