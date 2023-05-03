Teacher Accused Of Stalking, Having Sex With Student

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Having sex with a student and then stalking him. That’s the accusation against a teacher at South Decatur High School in Decatur County.

Paige Simon, 28, of Osgood, is said to have had sex with a 15-year-old student in her classroom back in early April. Afterward, she is said to have sent the boy over 600 text messages which included sexual jokes and images.

That’s when the student blocked her number, but that didn’t seem to stop Simon as she is then accused of attending his baseball games.

Simon was arrested by police in her home in rural Osgood on Friday.

It’s not clear if she is still employed by the school district. She just started her job at South Decatur after having resigned from a special ed position at Jac-Cen-Del in 2022.