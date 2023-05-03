All IN Festival to Return to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds announced Tuesday that the All IN Music & Arts Festival will be returning to the Fairgrounds this fall.

This year’s event will run September 9th and 10th, and acts such as Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and Greensky Bluegrass have already been slated to perform. The Fairgrounds Tweeted Tuesday, “Additional artists and surprises coming soon!”

In addition to live performances, you will also be able to enjoy food, drinks, and more at the festival.

You can get tickets here, starting Friday. Learn more here.