Listen Live
National

JPMorgan Takes Over First Republic Bank

Published on May 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, First Republic Bank logo is seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

NEW YORK– JPMorgan Chase is buying most assets of First Republic Bank after the nation’s second-largest bank failure ever.

The deal was announced early Monday to protect the deposits of First Republic’s customers. The FDIC took control of First Republic and then immediately worked the sale with Chase, which is the nation’s largest bank.

The failure will cost the FDIC about $13 billion. That money will be paid by the nation’s banks, which pay premiums to support the agency.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close