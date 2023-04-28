Police: Pregnant Woman and Baby Killed in Delaware County Crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.–A pregnant woman and her baby died in a crash near Muncie Thursday night.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6:30. They believe a Chevrolet Impala was stopped on State Road 32 eastbound and waiting to turn left when someone else driving a Chevrolet Equinox hit the Impala from behind. The woman was in the Impala. Police think two men were in the Equinox.

The Impala was pushed more than 100 feet into the westbound lane of 32.

Emergency responders say they woman died while they rushed her to a hospital. Medics delivered the baby, but the child died at the hospital. The woman was six months pregnant.

The driver of the Equinox submitted to a blood draw, which is standard procedure in situations like this when a crash involves serious injury or death.

Police haven’t said anything about charges. They’re trying to figure out what caused the crash.