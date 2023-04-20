Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman

Republican Delaware County Councilman Ryan Webb, announced on Facebook he now identifies as an American Indian woman.

“I’m hoping that this individual is not making a mockery of what it means to be more in a marginalized community, but I have a feeling that that’s exactly what is happening,” said host of the “Turn Left” podcast Dana Black.

This is the world that democrats created, and they cannot stand seeing someone else participate in it.

A group called ‘Indiana Progressives,’ has organized a hate and harassment campaign against Councilman Webb. They found and released his address, so that people can unlawfully gather at his home.

He had this to say about the campaign, “It is unfortunate that I cannot simply be given the same space and respect to explore my identity that so many of those targeting me demand for themselves. I have announced my position and that has not changed… I hope that in the future those asking for tolerance and understanding are willing to give it in return and not just to those who they feel is worthy of it.”

The interesting part of all of this is that Councilman Webb has told people via Facebook that he would still like to be called Ryan or Councilman Webb to avoid confusion. He will also keep his pronouns of he/him. Despite the keeping of his name and pronouns he said, “This will in no way diminish my true identity as a woman of color.”

It will be interesting to see how people treat him and how they refer to him. Based off of the world that democrats have created, they better refer to him as a woman of color. We will have to wait and see though, because as we all know democrats enjoy making up their own rules.

